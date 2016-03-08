Fiorentina tracking Inter forward Politano
23 August at 11:15According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the future of Inter Milan forward Matteo Politano remains in doubt.
It is unclear as to whether or not he fits into Antonio Conte's plans with the Nerazzurri and Fiorentina are reportedly tracking the winger as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season. The Viola have already signed Frenchman Franck Ribery on a free transfer and with Federico Chiesa already in their squad, they are one good winger away from having the depth required to mount a serious challenge.
