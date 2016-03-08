Fiorentina, two options to bolster midfield
11 December at 18:45Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are evaluating two options to bolster their midfield department, as per Corriere Fiorentino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola have been in the market to strengthen their squad after going through a turbulent time on the domestic front where they are placed on the 13th position of the league table with just 16 points after first 15 matches.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are evaluating the names of English Premier League outfit Leicester City’s Dennis Praet and Spanish La Liga club Sevilla’s Ever Banega in order to bolster their midfield in January.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments