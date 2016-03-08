Fiorentina dominate lackluster Juventus in goalless draw

14 September at 13:55
The Serie A returns with promises to be an entertaining game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi when Fiorentina will host reigning Champions Juventus on Saturday.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season so far, with Juventus in good form ever since the campaign started.

Maurizio Sarri, who will be back on the sidelines today, has seen his side pick up consecutive wins. The first came against Parma as they won 1-0. The second one came against Napoli in a thrilling game that ended 4-3 after a stoppage-time Kalidou Koulibaly own-goal.

As for Fiorentina, despite having made 13 summer signings out of which three were on deadline day, La Viola are yet to register a single point so far this season.

Their first game of the season was at home against Scudetto challengers Napoli and it was an entertaining spectacle that ended 4-3. The second game was a disappointment, as Genoa beat them 2-1 in a flattering scoreline.

Follow our live to keep yourself updated with the game in Florence.
 

