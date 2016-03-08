Fiorentina, Venuti ready to renew his contract
19 September at 11:00Fiorentina defender Lorenzo Venuti is ready to renew his contract with la Viola, according to Italian media outlet FirenzeViola.it via Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old Italian defender is set to sign a new deal with the club that will see him extend his contract until 2023 and a wage increase up to €350 thousand per season.
A Fiorentina youth product, the player has struggled to gain first team appearances for his boyhood club, spending time on loan with Pescara, Brescia, Benevento and Lecce.
Apollo Heyes
