Fiorentina, Veretout wants to play Champions League football: 'We can make the Champions League'

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout gave an interview to La Nazione: "My dream is to participate in the Champions League, I think I have the chance, with this I don't want to sound presumptuous, but I just turned 26 and I think at this age we must think positively and in perspective of a qualitative leap. Now I'm focused on Fiorentina, the season finale is very important for us. Playing well and showing off I will also have the chance to go to the national team. I had the chance to play in front of the defense and then mezzala, it was a way to mature, I thank Pioli. I like both positions.”