Fiorentina, Veretout warns Napoli and praises Muriel and Chiesa

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout has spoken with La Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming Serie A clash against Napoli: “We are in the European group and we want to remain there. Beating Napoli is not an easy task but we won 7-1 against Roma and we can beat anybody”.



COPPA ITALIA – “I dream of winning something important. Atalanta are a strong team, with a great physical impact. It’s almost impossible to snatch a good result in Bergamo but Fiorentina are not bad too”.



CHIESA AND MURIEL – “Muriel is quick, very strong with the ball at his feet. He loves to pass the ball to his team-mates, he can do assists out from nowhere. He is an absolute top player. Everybody wanted more goals and he did them. He has a very strong shoot from the distance”.

