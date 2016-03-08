Fiorentina, Veretout warns Napoli and praises Muriel and Chiesa

08 February at 13:45
Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout has spoken with La Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming Serie A clash against Napoli: “We are in the European group and we want to remain there. Beating Napoli is not an easy task but we won 7-1 against Roma and we can beat anybody”.

COPPA ITALIA – “I dream of winning something important. Atalanta are a strong team, with a great physical impact. It’s almost impossible to snatch a good result in Bergamo but Fiorentina are not bad too”.

CHIESA AND MURIEL – “Muriel is quick, very strong with the ball at his feet. He loves to pass the ball to his team-mates, he can do assists out from nowhere.  He is an absolute top player. Everybody wanted more goals and he did them. He has a very strong shoot from the distance”.
 

