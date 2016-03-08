Fiorentina, Vlahovic: 'I'm going to stay here, I want to give joy to these people'
18 December at 18:40Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic discussed his future in an interview today with Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
"I'm going to develop here, I don't want to give up. My mission is to give joy to these people, because here I was welcomed from the beginning like a king.”
The 19-year-old Serbian striker, who is contracted to the Florence based club until 2023, has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the club so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process. His most important goal came last weekend, when he scored the equaliser in injury time of the Viola’s league clash against Inter.
