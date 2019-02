Fiorentina vs. Atalanta 2-2: LIVE, Benassi grabs the equaliser

In just under an hour, Fiorentina will take on Atalanta in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, looking to get a good result with them into the second leg. The winner of the two ties will face either Milan or Lazio, who played a 0-0 draw in their first leg last night.