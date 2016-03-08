Fiorentina vs Inter Milan 3-3, a recap of the VAR episodes as the nerazzurri aren't pleased

Inter Milan took on Fiorentina today as the game incredibly ended 3-3 as there was a lot of VAR controversy. You can view every episode bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com:



THE EPISODES:



1rst minute of play: Fiorentina scored as the VAR confirmed that Chiesa was in an on side position.



6th minute of play: Inter's goal scored by Vecino was confirmed as being regular by the VAR team after a 3 minute check.



16th minute of play: Chiesa was looking for a penalty-kick but the referee decided that it was he who conceded the foul.



49th minute of play: Edimilson touched the ball with his hand as the referee awarded Inter with a penalty-kick.



60th minute of play : Biraghi scored to make it 2-3 but the VAR saw a foul on D'Ambrosio as the goal was called off.



96th minute of play: The ball hit D'Ambrosio's chest\arm section as Abisso asked for VAR's help. Since it wasn't conclusive, the referee awarded the penalty.