Fiorentina vs Inter Milan 3-3, a recap of the VAR episodes as the nerazzurri aren't pleased

24 February at 23:20
Inter Milan took on Fiorentina today as the game incredibly ended 3-3 as there was a lot of VAR controversy. You can view every episode bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com:

THE EPISODES:

1rst minute of play: Fiorentina scored as the VAR confirmed that Chiesa was in an on side position. 

6th minute of play: Inter's goal scored by Vecino was confirmed as being regular by the VAR team after a 3 minute check. 

16th minute of play: Chiesa was looking for a penalty-kick but the referee decided that it was he who conceded the foul. 

49th minute of play: Edimilson touched the ball with his hand as the referee awarded Inter with a penalty-kick. 

60th minute of play : Biraghi scored to make it 2-3 but the VAR saw a foul on D'Ambrosio as the goal was called off. 

96th minute of play: The ball hit D'Ambrosio's chest\arm section as Abisso asked for VAR's help. Since it wasn't conclusive, the referee awarded the penalty. 

