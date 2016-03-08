Fiorentina vs Lazio 1-1 live, Chiesa ties the game up...

Fiorentina are set to take on Lazio in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us bellow.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Fiorentina have conceded goal in each of their last 11 Serie A meetings against Lazio: they have lost seven games in the process (W2 D2).

- Only two of the last 17 Serie A meetings between Fiorentina and Lazio at the Franchi have ended level, with one of those stalemates coming last time out (1-1).

- After having won only one of their previous 17 Serie A home games (D10 L6), Fiorentina have won their last two such matches.

- Fiorentina have kept a clean sheet in their last two Serie A games: they last registered three in a row in April 2018 (four).

- Lazio have only won three league games so far, their worst haul at this stage of the competition since 2013/14, when they finished the season in 9th place.

- Lazio are winless in their last three Serie A away games (D1 L2): the last time they failed to win four in a row was back in March 2016 (six successive draws).

- Fiorentina have scored seven of their 12 Serie A goals this season from set-piece situations (58%), the highest percentage in the competition.

- Fiorentina defender Martin Caceres, who played 10 league games for Lazio in 2018, scored his first Serie A goal on his competition debut against the Biancolesti in September 2009 for Juventus, while his last goal in the top-flight was for Lazio against Fiorentina back in April.

- With his brace against Atalanta, Ciro Immobile (76 goals) has become the fifth highest scorer for Lazio in Serie A history - he is now only one goal away from Giorgio Chinaglia (77).

- Luis Alberto scored his only Serie A brace for Lazio against Fiorentina at the Franchi, in April 2018.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



