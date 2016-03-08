Fiorentina vs Napoli 3-4 FT, as Ancelotti's team respond to Juve...

Fiorentina are set to take on Napoli in what should be a great Serie A game. You can view all of the action bellow (via Opta) right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH STATS:



- Both Fiorentina and Napoli have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four Serie A clashes - they have collected a win each and two draws.

Napoli’s last win against Fiorentina in the opening match of a Serie A season was back in 1950; there have been two Viola wins and a draw since (in 2010, the most recent).

- Napoli have won only one point in their three Serie A season openers played in Tuscany: a draw (in 2010) and two losses (in 1971 and 1983) against Fiorentina.

- Napoli have drawn five of their last 10 Serie A meetings against Fiorentina at Franchi Stadium - the Viola have won only one of these clashes (a 3-0 win in 2018).

- Napoli have found the net in each of their last 11 opening games of a Serie A season, scoring 25 goals in the process. The Partenopei have collected six wins, three draws and two losses.

- Fiorentina haven’t drawn on the opening weekend in a Serie A season since 2010, although it came against Napoli; they’ve registered five wins and three losses since.

- Vincenzo Montella has lost his last six Serie A meetings against Napoli: the Fiorentina manager has recorded two wins, two draws and eight losses against the Partenopei in the Italian top-flight.

- Federico Chiesa has attempted more shots without scoring against Napoli than he has against any other Serie A team (17 shots, 0 goals).

- Lorenzo Insigne could overtake Christian Maggio and become the player with the 10th most Serie A games played for Napoli (233 each) – the Napoli forward has scored three goals in his last five games against the Viola in the Italian top-flight.

- Napoli forward Dries Mertens scored his first Serie A goal against Fiorentina at the Franchi, in October 2013.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

