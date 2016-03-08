Fiorentina vs. Napoli: Probable line-ups

23 August at 16:45
The first big match of the Serie A 2019/20 season will take place at Stadio Artemio Franchi, as Fiorentina will take on Napoli tomorrow evening. Down below are the expected lineups for both sides.
 
Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Lirola, Pezzella, Milenkovic, Terzic; Pulgar, Badelj, Benassi; Chiesa, Boateng, Sottil.
 
Napoli (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan Zielinksi; Callejon, Fabnian Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens.
 

