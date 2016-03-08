Fiorentina want Di Francesco as manager, but his salary could be a problem

Fiorentina wants Eusebio Di Francesco as their next manager. As the Corriere dello Sport writes, there was a summit between the leadership of the Tuscan club and the former Roma coach, to ascertain if Di Francesco would be keen to take over in Florence, with the financial side the most likely stumbling block over a possible deal.



Still under contract with Rome until 2020, Eusebio Di Francesco receives a salary of €3 million, €1.9 million more than what Pioli currently receives. Fiorentina is ready to stretch to €2 million, with a 3-year contract. La Viola has chosen: Di Francesco is their first choice ahead of Sarri, D'Aversa, Nesta and Giampaolo.

