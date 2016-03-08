Fiorentina want Di Francesco as manager, but his salary could be a problem

22 March at 11:15
Fiorentina wants Eusebio Di Francesco as their next manager. As the Corriere dello Sport writes, there was a summit between the leadership of the Tuscan club and the former Roma coach, to ascertain if Di Francesco would be keen to take over in Florence, with the financial side the most likely stumbling block over a possible deal.

Still under contract with Rome until 2020, Eusebio Di Francesco receives a salary of €3 million, €1.9 million more than what Pioli currently receives. Fiorentina is ready to stretch to €2 million, with a 3-year contract. La Viola has chosen: Di Francesco is their first choice ahead of Sarri, D'Aversa, Nesta and Giampaolo.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.