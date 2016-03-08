Fiorentina want Juve starlet but he wants the chance to prove himself – the details
01 July at 13:45As a number of clubs circle for Juventus winger Marko Pjaca, Fiorentina have emerged as favourites. The young Croatian spent last season on loan at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga and has so far made 2 appearances for Croatia at this year’s FIFA World Cup.
The situation regarding Pjaca is a complex one. Juventus are willing to let the winger leave but for a fee of around €25 million – one which Fiorentina may not be able to meet. Furthermore, Juventus want to include a buy-back clause in the deal, yet Fiorentina are reluctant to accept this.
Additionally, the player is still at the World Cup and will not make a decision on his future until after he returns from Russia; whilst he is also determined to prove himself at Juventus – before making any rash decisions on his future.
Having said no to AC Milan in the past, Pjaca really wants a chance in Turin before leaving, so that he can demonstrate that he is worth keeping.
For more transfer news, reports and exclusive features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments