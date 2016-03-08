Fiorentina want Schick, player would like the move
07 August at 19:00Serie A side Fiorentina want to sign Patrick Schick this summer and the player would like the move Florence in an attempt to reinvigorate his career.
Fiorentina is looking for a talented striker, young and capable of playing in multiple roles in the offensive department, and seem to have identified the right profile.Giovanni Simeone, in fact, does not fully convince Montella and the viola, who would like to find a new club for Cholito.
As understood by Calciomercato.com, the viola have set their sights on Schick, who would gladly move to Florence, both for the project of the team, and to be able to find space and raise. Roma are open for sale only on a loan with the right of redemption, given that for a possible sale they should give Sampdoria 50% of the transfer price.
There was talk about including Pezzella in the deal but that idea has faded way. Borussia Dortmund remain interested but the player's willingness to join Fiorentina will speed up the process.
