Fiorentina want to bring back Valero, Inter want Sensi to replace him

Borja Valero and Inter are preparing to say goodbye. The Spanish midfielder was a favourite of Luciano Spalletti, but now with Antonio Conte taking over it seems his time in the capitalmay well be over, and they are open to the idea of selling him if the right offer comes in. Fiorentina have already come forward and registered an interest in him in bringing him back to the club where he made 165 appearances, over 5 seasons between 2012-17. Pradé and Montella have a great relationship with Borja who has always remained very connected with the city of Florence. Valero has given them his approval and is waiting to speak to Fiorentina and with the new president Commisso.





Inter are very clear in their minds that they do not want to allow Valero to leave for a fee less than what they perceive to be his value, rumoured to be around €5m, but in a meeting between the two clubs yesterday they did show a willingness to negotiate with Fiorentina. In terms of replacing him in their midfield, they are still quite attached to the idea of Stefano Sensi, but Milan appear to be the front runners in the race for him. Conte has identified the characteristics that he wants from his team in him, and Milan can expect Inter to rival them in their pursuit of him in the coming days.



