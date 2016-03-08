Fiorentina warn Inter about Castrovilli ahead of January
17 November at 18:30
After a strong start to the season, turning out to be a surprise for many, Gaetano Castrovilli has attracted the interest of several big Italian clubs, mainly Inter. The Nerazzurri are fascinated by the player, but Fiorentina have sent a strong signal ahead of the January window.
La Viola aren't willing to deprive themselves of the player in January, making a transfer very difficult for Inter. Furthermore, given his recent performances, the price tag won't exactly be cheap. In the summer, on the other hand, negotiations could at least take place.
