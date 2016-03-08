Fiorentina working on renewal for Simeone; the details
07 September at 13:45Fiorentina forward Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid manager and Lazio icon Diego Simeone, has had a bright start to the 18/19 Serie A season and the Viola are looking to get him tied to a new contract as soon as possible.
Simeone’s current contract with Fiorentina expires in 2022 and the club would like to adjust it slightly and extend it for at least another season. Simeone currently earns €1.1 million per season in Florence, with it thought that Simeone is demanding at least €2 million per season, plus bonuses.
Fiorentina’s current highest earner is young starlet Federico Chiesa, earning €1.7 million, so a new deal for Simeone would see the Argentine not only earn much more than his teammates, but perhaps also spur some Fiorentina players to ask for more money – or threaten to leave if not.
Marseille, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly interested in signing Simeone from Fiorentina, yet a new contract should discourage interest for now.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments