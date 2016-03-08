Fiorentina working on Sottil’s contract extension
01 October at 16:50Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are working on extending young winger Riccardo Sottil’s contract, as per SportMediaset.it.
The 20-year-old is highly-rated in the footballing circles in the Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.
Sottil, who has joined La Viola in 2018, has only made four league appearances for the club. His current deal with Fiorentina expires in 2021.
