Fioretina news: Oudin is close, De Paul is still a possibility
02 September at 15:35Fiorentina are close to signing Reims striker Remi Oudin but they haven't completely given up on the possibility of signing Rodrigo de Paul from Fiorentina.
The La Viola have been very active in the market this summer, bringing in a marquee name like Franck Ribery and bringing in players like Pol Lirola, Erick Pulgar, Kevin Prince-Boateng, Dalbert, Milan Badelj and Martin Caceres this summer already.
But we understand that they've succeeded in their hunt for a striker by coming close to signing Reims' striker Remi Oudin.
The La viola have accelerated talks for the French for a figure that is approaching 11 million euros- deemed fair by Reims. The 22-year-old played 40 games in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 11 goals.
But this doesn't mean that they've given up on De Paul. Daniele Prade loves the Argentine and there's a chance they make one last attempt with a rich offer, with Udinese wanting about 35 million euros to let the midfielder go.
They've tried earlier in the window but have failed. But there is every chance they try again.
