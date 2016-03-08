Firmino injury: will Liverpool star return in time for Champions League clash vs. Barcelona?
27 April at 11:50Liverpool star Roberto Firmino skipped yesterday's Premier League clash against Huddersfield because of a muscle injury which, however, doesn't seem to be too serious. The Brazilian star was not even on the bench for the Reds but, according to the latest reports from UK, he will be eligible to play against Barcelona on Wednesday night when the Reds travel to the Nou Camp to face Leo Messi and his team-mates.
