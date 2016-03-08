Firmino on Barça interest: I'm only focussed on Liverpool
20 August at 11:35Roberto Firmino has proclaimed his love for Liverpool, denying that he was ever really tempted to join Barcelona.
The Brazilian superstar is one of three players who keep Anfield rocking of late along with Mo Salah and Sadio Mané, and is seen as one of the continent’s foremost attacking midfielders.
There was talk that the attacking midfielder was being linked to Barcelona, who already nabbed Philippe Coutinho from the Merseysiders.
But speaking after Liverpool’s weekend, the 26-year-old said the following: “When people ask me about the ambitions I have for the rest of my career, I always say that I live in the present.
"I’m not interested in anything but Liverpool, and I want to win all I can with them. We have the best fans in the world here, they’re incredible.
When he was directly quizzed about the Catalans, who are still looking to replace Neymar and were recently linked to Paul Pogba, Firmino said that “everyone hears stories about what it means to be a Liverpool player, but until you live it personally, you can’t understand. All my life, I never suspected that I would be treated as I am here.”
