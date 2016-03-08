Roberto Firmino isn’t happy about Sergio Ramos’

The Spanish defender has been accused by Egyptian and Liverpool fans of pulling Salah down in the recent Champions Final, resulting in the Liverpool man dislocating his shoulder. He now

With a petition demanding that the Real Madrid man be suspended from the World Cup earning over 400.000 signatures, Ramos was called to defend himself.

“I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified,” Ramos said two days ago. “I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

"After the goalkeeper said that I gave him a concussion, I am only waiting for Firmino to come out and say that he got a cold because of my sweat.

“I spoke with Salah through messages and he was quite good.”

Firmino wasn’t impressed. According to ESPN, the Brazilian said that he "didn't

want to comment on [Ramos’ answer]. He is in reason for being champion, but I think it was very stupid on his part. But it's all good."

- it’s unlikely that he was attempting a wrestling move on Salah, or that he was planning that kind of injury - but it also came across as a tad insulting.