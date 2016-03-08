First contacts ongoing between AC Milan and Suso for contract extension: the scenario
09 February at 14:05Suso and AC Milan seems to be a marriage destined to see the expiry date extended. The Spaniard spoke yesterday to Sky Sports and Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday, confirming the first contacts for a contract renewal.
The current agreement ties the attacker to the Rossoneri until June 2022. It was signed in September 2017, with the negotiations carried out by former Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and the player's agent, Alessandro Lucci. The contract included a release clause set at 38 million euros.
The negotiations between the current management will develop on solid foundations, as the will of the parties is to continue the journey together. Suso gave a lot to Milan in difficult years for the club, becoming one of the most important players of the team.
Both under Montella and Gattuso, the player has never been questioned and he has always reiterated how much he would like to stay at Milan and how he feels well at the club. The foundations for a new understanding are all there and the parties will soon sit around a table to negotiate.
According to Milannews.it, Milan will propose an extension until June 2024 (two more years). The salary is also expected to be increased, from the current 3 million euros to between 3.5 and 4 million. There will also be discussions on the release clause, valid only for foreign clubs.
Milan would like to eliminate it from the agreement and it seems that the player himself is not against such an idea. In the event of a disagreement on this matter, however, the management would aim to raise it significantly (at least 60 million) to get a little more shelter from the possible moves of foreign clubs interested in Suso. But the feeling is that everything will lead to an agreement without too many problems.
Go to comments