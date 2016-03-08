First Juve board of directors meeting without Marotta to take place today

Today the new Juventus will see the light. In fact, starting from 10 am CEST, the shareholders' meeting will start at the Allianz Stadium, which, in addition to approving the financial statements for the 2017/18 financial year, closed with a loss of 19.2 million euros, will have to appoint the new board of directors.



For the first time in eight years, in the new list presented by Juventus, there will not be the name of Giuseppe Marotta, as well as that of Aldo Mazzia.



Marotta still remains tied to the club by the permanent contract of the general manager, but the parties are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, with Inter, as anticipated by Calciomercato.com, ready to offer a new role to the former manager of Atalanta and Sampdoria.



It is not excluded that, in the margins of today's assembly, Andrea Agnelli can explain in detail the reasons that led him to make the decision to start a new course for the Italian champions.



