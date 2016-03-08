Five Juventus players could miss the clash against Atletico Madrid

Douglas Costa (thigh injury) has already been ruled out for the game, as his return is expected in 15 days, per the report. As for De Ligt (dislocated shoulder), he will miss likely miss the game, as he is in doubt for the weekend as well. However, that isn't enough.

As the report continues, Bernardeschi (trauma to the right hemithorax) is also at risk for the game. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the group, having completed the entire training session. Of course, this will be a boost for Juve.

Alex Sandro and Rabiot both worked individually during today's session, according to the report, and they will try to be available for Tuesday's important game.