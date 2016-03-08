Five Juventus players could miss the clash against Atletico Madrid
24 November at 20:30As revealed by the club's medical report after the game against Atalanta last night, five players could Juve's encounter with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. In other words, the circumstances could be tough for the Bianconeri.
Douglas Costa (thigh injury) has already been ruled out for the game, as his return is expected in 15 days, per the report. As for De Ligt (dislocated shoulder), he will miss likely miss the game, as he is in doubt for the weekend as well. However, that isn't enough.
As the report continues, Bernardeschi (trauma to the right hemithorax) is also at risk for the game. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the group, having completed the entire training session. Of course, this will be a boost for Juve.
Alex Sandro and Rabiot both worked individually during today's session, according to the report, and they will try to be available for Tuesday's important game.
