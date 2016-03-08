Five Milan players to return in time for Parma clash

Borini, Castillejo and Suso are all back in training with the rest of the team, ready to be called up for the game. Furthermore, Bennacer and Calhanoglu are back from their respective suspension, which will be a big boost for the manager.

After the 1-1 draw against Napoli last time out, AC Milan are gearing up to face Parma away from home on Sunday afternoon. Pioli will have a few more players at his disposal for this time, as the injuries hit him hard this past weekend.