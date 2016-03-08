Five years ago today: Ronaldo scores against Juventus in 2-2 thriller with Real Madrid

On November 5 five years ago Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal against Juventus in the Champions League match with Real Madrid that ended in a 2-2 draw.



The Bianconeri were trained by Antonio Conte then and were eliminated from the group stage by the hands of the Los Blancos and Galatasaray.



Ronaldo scored the goal that helped Real Madrid equalize, with Arturo Vidal scoring in the first half. Later on, Bale and Fernando Llorente scored to stop the result at 2-2.



That evening at the Juventus Stadium it was the third goal in two games scored against Juventus by Ronaldo. Before arriving at Juventus, the Portuguese scored 10 goals in 7 appearances against the Italian champions.