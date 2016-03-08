Flamengo and Brescia battling out for Balotelli signature: the latest

13 August at 19:00
A future to be written for Mario Balotelli, who is looking for a club after his last experience with Marseille. The Italian is currently a free agent and today there have been new attempts by Brescia to try and lure the former AC Milan and Inter man to the club.

According to Sky Sport, Cellino's club hopes that the negotiations with Flamengo fail to materialize for the Serie A newcomers to take advantage of the situation.

However, Balotelli seems oriented towards going to Flamengo and wants to pursue this opportunity as much as possible. The player's entourage and the Brazilian team are looking to find a solution and to bring the player to Rio De Janeiro. There are still some details to resolve but there is the will of the player to move to Brazil.

