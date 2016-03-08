Flamengo call off pursuit of Balotelli amid Brescia rumours
15 August at 20:00Mario Balotelli appears to be moving closer to a switch to newly promoted Serie A side Brescia. Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo were close to a move for the Italian striker but the Brazilian club have this evening confirmed their withdrawal from the race to sign Balotelli, with a statement published on their official website which reads:
"The Flamengo Regatta Club, athlete Mario Balotelli and their representatives decide, by mutual agreement and after two days of cordial meetings in Monaco, to close on this date (15/8) negotiations involving the possible hiring of the athlete."
Nota oficial - https://t.co/10xCRj02BX— Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 15, 2019
Go to comments