Flamengo eye permanent deal for Gabigol: report

Flamengo are eying a permanent deal for in-form Inter Milan striker Gabigol, as per a news published at Brazilian portal Extra The Brazil international is currently on loan at the Rubro-Negro where he is in a red-hot form after scoring 16 goals in just 15 league appearances.Therefore, it is believed the Flamengo’s representatives are eager to make the 23-year-old’s move permanent and will offer fee in the region of €15 million to Inter during their upcoming visit in November.