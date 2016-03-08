Flamengo eye permanent deal for Gabigol: report

Gabigol Brasile festeggia
16 September at 17:28
Flamengo are eying a permanent deal for in-form Inter Milan striker Gabigol, as per a news published at Brazilian portal Extra.

The Brazil international is currently on loan at the Rubro-Negro where he is in a red-hot form after scoring 16 goals in just 15 league appearances.

Therefore, it is believed the Flamengo’s representatives are eager to make the 23-year-old’s move permanent and will offer fee in the region of €15 million to Inter during their upcoming visit in November.

