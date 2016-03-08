Flamengo insist on Gabigol: 'Negotiations with Inter are underway'

"The negotiations with Inter are well underway. I was one of the most enthusiastic about having him here, even against someone's opinion. We have talked with Inter and the player. The negotiations are at the final stages, but now we have to wait to understand these," he stated.

Flamengo won't give up on Gabigol, doing everything possible to redeem him from Inter. In an interview with ESPN Brazil, their vice-president Marco Braz provided an update on the matter, confirming that negotiations are well underway.