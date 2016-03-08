Flamengo investigate Milan deal for Brazilian starlet
18 October at 13:20It was confirmed just a couple of weeks ago that Milan would be completing a deal to sign Brazilian starlet Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo in January. Reports were denied yesterday, by the director general of Flamengo, that Real Madrid were planning a late mission for Paqueta – however, this was not the case and the director general explained the deal would be taking place with Milan.
However, now there is another speed-bump. As is being reported by Globeesporte.com, Flamengo have opened an internal inquiry into the sale of their 21-year-old playmaker. Rodrigo Dunshee, the president of Flamengo’s Deliberative Council, wants to scrutinise two parts of the transfer: the time the transfer came, during Flamengo’s fight for the Brazilian championship, and the price of the deal, with €35m well below the €50m that was set for the Brazilians signature.
Dunshee said the following: “The transfer of Paquetá has non-standard characteristics that attract attention. The market opens in January, but the negotiation is under way in the middle of the championship. 30% go to a company, and the partner is well below the clause, I, as chairman of the Deliberative Council, can not help but clarify this negotiation and I will open an inquiry to investigate what happened. strange, I think there are other interests.”
