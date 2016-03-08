Flamengo prepare new offer for Inter striker amid West Ham links
09 January at 13:00
Gabriel Barbosa, commonly knowns Gabigol, continues to be a courted player on the transfer market, as Inter are looking to part ways with him to raise funds. After being very successful during his loan spell at Flamengo, the latter would like to keep the striker.
However, the negotiations are proving to be very difficult for the Brazilian side, as Inter remain firm on their valuation. Furthermore, other clubs in Europe have set their sights on the player, one of which is West Ham. Therefore, Flamengo will have to act.
According to Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), they are preparing a new offer that will be presented to Inter very soon. However, West Ham's competition is fierce and the Nerazzurri are waiting for the auction to break loose for the striker.
In other words, the coming weeks will be decisive for Gabigol's future, as it probably won't be at Inter when this transfer window is over.
