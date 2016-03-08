Flamengo president confirms agreement with Inter; says Gabigol will decide
10 December at 17:30The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, spoke on the sidelines of the awards event for the 2019 season of the Brazillian league (via Calciomercato.com). Among other things, he was asked about the future of Gabigol, whose loan at the club will expire at the end of December.
The striker is still owned by Inter, who really made a smart move by sending the player back to Brazil. The negotiations are at an advanced stage between the two clubs, as confirmed by the president, stating that they have a preliminary agreement.
"Flamengo spoke to Inter and we reached a preliminary agreement, but everything depends on the will of Gabigol, who asked to talk about it at the end of the season. I don't see anything wrong with that," he stated.
It remains to be seen where Gabigol will end up, though it's safe to say that the Nerazzurri will benefit from his sale. The transfer fee could be around €25m, which will be a good boost for Inter in the January transfer window. In many ways, it could fund their mercato.
