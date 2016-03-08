Flamengo set to negotiate permanent deal for Gabigol with Inter

24 October at 17:30
Inter Milan's Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa is currently on loan with Brazilian side Flamengo and has been a valuable asset for the South American side during his spell with the club. So much so that Flamengo are looking to make Gabigol's stay a permanent one, with club vice-president Marcos Braz speaking to Lance about the possibility:

'​The conversations for his stay are underway, but it is too soon to give a definitive answer. ​We have begun to deal with his agents, I believe that there will be no problems if he wants to stay. Flamengo will make a strong and satisfying proposal, we will make every effort to keep him.'

