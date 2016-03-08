Flamengo Vice President: 'We want to keep Gabigol'
03 December at 22:00The vice-president of Flamengo, Marcos Braz, granted an exclusive interview with O DIA in which he explained the Gabigol case, the will of the Brazilian club and, above all, the negotiations that have started with Inter.
" There are still some things to fix, but now there is the Club World Cup. There is not much to talk about. He wants to stay and Flamengo wants to buy him".
The Vice President of the newly crowned kings of South America spoke about the contract and the upcoming week ahead:
"His agent will arrive here in Brazil next week. We will go to Qatar, so there will most likely be contact after the Club World Cup."
"The idea is to get him to sign at least a four-year contract, for the age and the cost we will have to pay to keep it. Only time can be the guarantee to have an economic return".
What is the most concerning part, however, is the price tag and redemption offer that Flamengo are looking to offer Italian club Inter for the permanent services of the Brazilian.
It is understood that following Gabigol's form in Brazil and the Coppa Libertadores has encouraged Beppe Marotta and Inter to raise their evaluation of the striker to around about 30-35 million euros. This is a fee that Flamengo will struggle to match, but the club are optimistic they will have first choice of the forward when it comes time to do a deal with the Italian giants:
"Can it cost between 12 and 22 million euros? The negotiations are well underway. I don't think it is necessary to go to Italy, but if needed there is no problem".
Anthony Privetera
