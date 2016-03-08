Florence Mayor: 'New Fiorentina stadium will be ready in 48 months'
14 October at 17:55The mayor of the city of Florence has confirmed that plans for Fiorentina's new stadium will go ahead and the club will get a new stadium in the next 48 months.
Today's a historic day for the future of Fiorentina, which sees the real possibility of creating the new stadium inside the municipality of Florence, after all the controversy born from the possibility of building the new stadium in Compi Bisenzio.
The decisive move came directly from the mayor of the city capital, Dario Nardella and the city council. The decision that unblocked everything, in fact, has put the area of Mercafir up for sale, where the new stadium would most likely rise.
Nardella spoke in the Palazzo Vecchio, the town hall, to the media, to explain the matter with the utmost clarity.
He said: "Commissioner, he had set us three clauses, speed, total control and reduced costs. We tried to please him and we can affirm that in 48 months the stadium can be ready.
"We estimate about 24 months for the design and 24 for the realization. I have heard both Baron and Commisso, they were very happy."
La Viola made 13 new signings this past summer in the transfer window and while they did not win the first three games, they broke their winless streak of 18 games by beating Sampdoria 2-1.
Since their goalless draw against Juventus at home, Vincenzo Montella's men are yet to lose and are now unbeaten in five games. They have all of their last three games too.
Go to comments