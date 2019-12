Florence, meeting with Chiesa’s camp for contract extension

Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s representatives have met with star winger Federico Chiesa’s camp for a possible contract extension, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The 22-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus in the recent past.As per the latest report, La Viola’s representatives met with Federico and his father Enrico where a contract extension was discussed with a possible salary increment of up to €4 million.The report further stated that the representatives of the club have also expressed their desire of including a bigger termination clause in the new contract in order to save their prized asset.Chiesa is a Fiorentina’s academy product and has represented the senior team in as many as 112 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 17 goals and provided 17 assists.