Florentino Perez has taken a shot at the Spanish FA, accusing them of sacking Julen Lopetegui unfairly and of undermining Real Madrid’s image.

The Galacticos unveiled Lopetegui on Thursday as the man to replace Zinedine Zidane, who left after winning three straight Champions League titles.

"There's no argument that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on the Spain bench tomorrow," Perez said (via ESPN).

​Lopetegui was sacked mere days before the World Cup by FA president Luis Rubiales, because he accepted the Merengues’ offer to take over despite having two more years on his FA contract.

"We wanted to do this event after the World Cup, after another win by the national team," Perez added. "But a series of events mean we are here today.

"Real Madrid and Lopetegui made an agreement to work together, always respecting the clauses of all contracts. We reached an agreement very quickly [on Tuesday], in a few hours, and wanted to make a show of transparency, to avoid all rumours and speculation. I told the federation president about the agreement, which both sides were free to make.

"There was an absurd reaction of misunderstanding and pride, aimed hurting the prestige of Real Madrid and damaging the image of our club in one of greatest periods of our history."