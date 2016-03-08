Former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been offered to replace Julen Lopetegui as the Real Madrid manager, Il Corriere Dello Sport reports.



According to the Italian paper, Florentino personally called Conte this past Monday to offer him the Real Madrid job. The president of Real Madrid has lost patience with Lopetegui and the team is also reported to be ‘fed up’ with the former Spanish boss.







This is the second time Florentino Perez calls Conte to offer him to coach Real Madrid. The Italian tactician refused to move to the Bernabeu in the summer because of an economic disagreement with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich who still has Conte under contract for one more season.



Now Conte is reported to be tempted to accept the offer and could be open to cut his contract with Chelsea in order to join the Merengues.



Conte won one Premier League and one FA Cup in his two-year spell at Chelsea. He has three Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia with Juventus.

