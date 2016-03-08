Florentino calls Zidane to save Real Madrid season amid Chelsea, Juve links
06 March at 16:15Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has personally called Zinedine Zidane to replace Santiago Solari, El Chiringuito reports. Solari is likely to be replaced after the last, terrible week that saw the Merengues being beaten twice Barcelona and kicked out from the Champions League at hands of Ajax.
The French manager has reportedly taken time. He hasn't closed the door to a possible return to Real Madrid in June but he wants to wait until more offers arrive. Chelsea and Juventus have been linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season but, at this point, Real Madrid can also be considered as possible candidates to hire Zidane for the 2019/20 campaign.
In any case, the future of Solari seems decided. The failures in La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League have convinced Real Madrid to get rid of him. Meantime Juve continue to monitor the situation of the French manager who is regarded as the Old Lady's first option to replace Allegri at the end of the season.
Go to comments