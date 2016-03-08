Florentino Perez behind Ronaldo's Uefa award snub
01 September at 16:20Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese professional footballer missed the Thursday’s UEFA Champions League draw and the award gala that was held at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo.
As per the information gathered by Tuttosport, the hand of the president of the Champions League winner, Florentino Perez has been revealed in forcing the former player of the Manchester United to miss the award ceremony earlier this week.
For the best player of the season award, it was handed to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric who won the Champions League with them last season and helped Croatia reach the first final in their country’s history at the FIFA 20018 World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah were nominated and Tuttosport says the president of Real Madrid put pressure on Uefa to hand the award to Luak Modric over Ronaldo, which is why he missed the award gala.
Go to comments