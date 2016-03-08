Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, spoke to Onda Cero about the past, present and future f the club.

"I met Ramos and his representatives in my office, they asked me to let him leave for free because the transfers are very complicated in Chinese football. I replied that he could not and that we would have talked to the interested Chinese club. It is impossible to sell one's captain for free, it would be a terrible precedent. "

ON RONALDO - "He has always been exemplary, he has never created problems and was my best purchase, there was never any problem between us. He did not go leave due to problems with the Tax authorities: he wanted to change and improve his contract. The conditions he found with Juventus was the best solution for all the parties involved.

“With him this year nothing would have changed. If I spoke with him again? Some private things are not told ... ".

ON HAZARD - "We have been trying for several years, I am very interested in him again this year and I have the feeling that he will come. And the fact that he has only one year of his contract makes everything easier. I have never talked about Mbappé and Neymar with Zidane ".