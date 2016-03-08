According to reports, Inter contacted Modric without Real Madrid's permission, which led to the Bernabeu side filing an official complaint to FIFA. Furthermore, during today's UCL draw, Florentino Perez fueled the matter as he slammed Inter for trying to bring in Modric for free.

Inter were quick to reply, as director Javier Zanetti said that the club will evaluate all the possibilities.

"I have not read Florentino Perez' comments, but we will evaluate them and tackle them in the right way," said the club legend.

Da Montecarlo attacco di Florentino Perez all’Inter, su Modric: hanno cercato di prendere il numero 10 del Real Madrid senza pagarlo. Mai successo in vita mia@SkySport — Alessandro Alciato (@AAlciato) 30 augusti 2018

The Modric-Inter saga continues even after the transfer market has closed, with Real Madrid reportedly furious with how Inter dealt with the situation this summer.