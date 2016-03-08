Florenzi close to extending Roma deal
22 June at 11:25Alessandro Florenzi is ready to sign a new contract with Roma.
His agent Alessandro Lucci will meet the representatives of the giallorossi between today and tomorrow and although there is still no agreement between the player and the club, the two parties are very close and willing to continue together.
Florenzi’s Roma contract expires in 2019. He is expected to sign a new € 3 million-a-year deal.
