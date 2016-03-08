Florenzi, departure from Roma likely but not certain
17 December at 14:30Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Alessandro Florenzi’s departure from the club is not certain by any means, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club in the upcoming transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Paulo Fonseca in the summer.
There were reports that the 28-year-old is certain to leave Roma in January where his possible destination is likely to be league rivals Fiorentina.
But as per the latest report, after a good outing in the match against SPAL at the weekend, Florenzi is unsure whether it will be a right decision to leave the club or whether he should stay and fight for his place in the starting XI.
It is believed that Italy manager Roberto Mancini has already informed the player that he should play week-in, week-out to have a serious chance of representing his country in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 in the summer.
Therefore, it will be interesting to see what Florenzi will decide in the next few weeks which can prove to be a significant decision in his career.
