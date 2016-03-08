Florenzi gives verdict on Roma's season: 'This is our worst season in six years'
11 May at 13:15Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi has said that the ongoing campaign is the club's worst over the last six years.
The giallorossi face Juventus tomorrow in the Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico and a result will go a long way in deciding where the club finishes in the league this season. With Atalanta fourth, Roma still have a chance of getting Champions League football.
Florenzi was talking to Sky Sports recently and he talked about the season Roma have had so far.
He said: "We know that Roma-Juve is a special game, we know what is true for this city, but it is worth three points and we will try to chase them.
There are more aspects that lead Juve ahead of us This, of the last six seasons, I think is the worst, many points lost, when we had the victories in our pocket, where we had to and we could do better in some games. That is certainly the regret."
The 28-year-old defender has appeared in 26 Serie A games this season, scoring twice and assisting thrice.
Go to comments