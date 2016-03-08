Florenzi, Inter’s interest and the situation
05 December at 10:15Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Alessandro Florenzi is facing a tough scenario which could affect his both club and international career.
The Italy international has found it hard to cement a spot in the starting XI at the Rome-based club which is why he is under serious doubt to miss a place in UEFA Euro 2020, something which the national team’s manager Roberto Mancini is not happy about.
Therefore, the former Manchester City manager has asked Florenzi to find a solution where he is playing on a regular basis so that he does not miss out on a spot in the Italy squad.
It is believed that the 28-year-old is determined to not miss the next summer’s mega event and therefore, he is now willing to leave the Giallorossi for six months at least despite having extreme emotional connection.
In front of him are some concrete offers from the Serie A clubs where the likes of Sampdoria and Fiorentina are eager to take the midfielder in the mid-season transfer window.
However, one offer which definitely tempt Florenzi is the idea of a move to league rivals Inter Milan where Antonio Conte is a big fan of the player since he was coaching at Juventus.
For now things are moving at a very slow pace but come January, there might be a surprise waiting for everyone.
Fabrizio Romano
