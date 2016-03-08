Florenzi lowers wage demand, new meeting scheduled
04 July at 10:35AS Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi has reportedly lowered his wage demand to match the ultimatum that Roma had offered for him to sign a new contract at the Italian capital.
The 27-year-old Florenzi has become one of the best full-backs in the Serie A over the last four seasons or so and has come leaps and bounds at his childhood club Roma. This season, the Italian appeared 32 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting five times too.
While it was reported yesterday that Roma have handed an ultimatum to Florenzi about a new deal and had informed him that they won't offer in excess of 3 million euros a season wage to him in the new contract, Corriere dello Sport say that the player has now lowered his demand.
Earlier, it was said that Florenzi wants a wage of 4 million euros a season, but its believed that Florenzi informed his agent Alessandro Lucci yesterday that he will sign a deal of about 3.5 million euros a season too.
A new meeting involving the two parties is coming up and will be decisive about Florenzi's future.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
